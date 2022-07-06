WWE News: Shotzi Says She’s Fine After Deactivating Twitter, Arena Debuts Tonight On G4, New Film Starring Batista Now On Netflix

– As previously reported, Shotzi shut down her Twitter account after previously responding to criticism of the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday. Since then, she has posted an update to her Instagram Stories letting fans know that she’s okay.

She wrote: “I appreciate everyone checking on me but I swear I’m fine. I have been going through the toughest year of my personal life so it’s deeper than nasty comments, but also twitter has not helped with my already fragile mind state. Just trying to stay motivated and positive. I am focused on my goals and not what’s on the internet.”

– The first episode of WWE and G4’s new series Arena debuts tonight at 7 PM ET. It will feature Liv Morgan and Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods and Gina Darling are the hosts.

It’s described as “a monthly show where the world of streamers, celebrities, pro-athletes and WWE Superstars will collide and enter the G4 Arena to hash out their personal/professional issues with a gauntlet of chaotic, and hilarious, challenges.”

– The 2018 movie Final Score, starring Batista, is now available on Netflix. Batista plays an ex-soldier looking to save his niece after she is abducted from a soccer game in London.