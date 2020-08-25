wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown ThunderDome Fan Registration Opens Tomorrow, Robert Stone Opening a Gym, R-Truth Game Show Preview
– WWE has announced that fan registration will open tomorrow to become a virtual audience member for the WWE ThunderDome on this week’s episode of Smackdown. As previously reported, the company had to deal with controversy from the virtual fan audience after some users posted offensive imagery on their screens.
– NXT’s Robert Stone recently announced that he and his wife are opening a f45 gym later this fall in Baldwin, Florida. You can check out his announcement on Instagram below.
Stone wrote last week, “We F’ED around and bought a gym. PLEASE give a follow to our latest family project and the DOPEST fitness class that exists right now… @f45_training_baldwinparkfl is coming THIS fall. Don’t believe me of how great this training is? Ask my dude @markwahlberg #f45trainingbaldwinpark”
– A new episode of The R-Truth Game Show is now available on the WWE Network. You can check out a new preview clip featuring Nia Jax on today’s episode below:
