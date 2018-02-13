WWE News: Sonya Deville Comments on Absolution Win, Miz Reacts to Raw Loss

– Sonya Deville posted to Twitter reacting to Absolution’s win over Mickie James and Alexa Bliss on Raw. You can see her post below:

This is a very small glimpse into the future… ABSOLUTION is unstoppable we will prove that once again at #EliminationChamber — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 13, 2018

– WWE posted the following Raw Fallout video, with Mike Rome asking Miz about his loss to John Cena. Rome asks Miz if he was outsmarted by Cena, causing the Intercontinental Champion to walk off while Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel offer a few non-complimentary words: