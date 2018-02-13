 

WWE News: Sonya Deville Comments on Absolution Win, Miz Reacts to Raw Loss

February 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sonya Deville posted to Twitter reacting to Absolution’s win over Mickie James and Alexa Bliss on Raw. You can see her post below:

– WWE posted the following Raw Fallout video, with Mike Rome asking Miz about his loss to John Cena. Rome asks Miz if he was outsmarted by Cena, causing the Intercontinental Champion to walk off while Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel offer a few non-complimentary words:

