WWE News: Stock Dips Heavily Again, Ride Along Sneak Peek, Lacey Evans Set For Lifetime Appearance

– WWE’s stock took another hit on Monday, dropping to the lowest point in a year and a half. The stock closed at $53.16, down $2.80 (5.0%) from the previous closing price. This marks the lowest closing price for the stock since May 18th, 2018 when the closing price was $51.42.

The drop comes after a massive fall last Wednesday after the Q3 earnings call.

– WWE announced that Lacey Evans is making another appearance on Lifetime’s Military Makeover:

Former United States Marine and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is set to return to Lifetime’s “Military Makeover with Montel” this season. She previously appeared on an episode during the first season. The Sassy Southern Belle will join host Montel Williams – a fellow former Marine and Navy officer himself – for an episode later this season. The show honors veterans and service members by enlisting designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. Evans will appear on an episode later this season. The new season premieres Friday, Nov. 8. Check your local listing for showtimes.

– A new sneak peek for tonight’s Ride Along is below, featuring AJ Styles and the Good Brothers: