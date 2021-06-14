– The pre-sale code for WWE SummerSlam is now available, with the event set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 21. PWInsider reports that fans can order tickets from Ticketmaster using the code PSL.

As previously noted, WWE released full details on available SummerSlam travel packages for fans, with the travel packages set to go on sale on Tuesday at noon ET.

– The virtual registration is now open for this week’s edition of SmackDown inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. You can register at this link.