wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Heading to ESPY Awards, SmackDown LowDown Highlights

July 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour, Gorilla Monsoon, Espy Awards Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford will be attending the ESPY Awards next week. The 2023 Espy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

– WWE released the following video highlights for today’s edition of the SmackDown LowDown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ESPY Awards, The SmackDown Lowdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading