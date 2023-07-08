– PWInsider reports that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford will be attending the ESPY Awards next week. The 2023 Espy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

– WWE released the following video highlights for today’s edition of the SmackDown LowDown: