wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Reveal the Most Slept on Move, Mick Foley Reacts to Mankind’s Greatest Moments, Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on UUDD
January 4, 2024 | Posted by
– In a new WWE TikTok video, WWE Superstars revealed the move that gets slept on the most:
@wwe BRING ‘EM ALL BACK! 👏👏👏 #WWE #CMPunk #CodyRhodes #ChadGable #RTruth #Otis #MaxxineDupri #MickFoley ♬ original sound – WWE
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reacted to some of Mankind’s greatest moments:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game on UpUpDownDown: