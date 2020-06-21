wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Set for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Roundable, Steve Austin Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has announced a number of WWE Superstars to join WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett for a roundtable discussion. The roundtable discussion will be taking place tomorrow during Monday Night Raw and will be available on Tiltify.com.

The roundtable will feature The Usos, R-Truth, Dana Brooke, Wesley Blake, and Jeff Hardy. You can view the announcements below.

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video is out now and features new artwork from Rob Schamberger for WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

