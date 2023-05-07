wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump Recap for Backlash, The Bloodline’s Top 10 Greatest Moments, WWE Now Reviews Backlash
May 7, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a Backlash recap edition of The Bump today:
Hear from the LWO following an unforgettable night at #WWEBacklash!
🎥 @WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/MOx8O4qwgl
— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023
Hear from #USChampion @_Theory1 following a huge victory at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/Tc0rhzabGK
— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023
Hear from the record-breaking #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE following a win at #WWEBacklash!
🎥 @WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/dCAzoeVgPj
— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcases The Bloodline’s Top 10 Greatest Moments:
– WWE Now recapped the Backlash event as well: