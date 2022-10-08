wrestling / News
WWE News: The Ultimate Extreme Rules Show, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Show, Rey Mysterio & Damage CTRL Set for La Previa
October 8, 2022
– WWE has released The Ultimate Extreme Rules. Johnny Gargano joins Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide to come up with their Extreme Rules dream card. The video is available below:
– WWE Now also previewed today’s Extreme Rules event:
– WWE La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules is set for today at 2:00 pm EST. Today’s show will feature SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Ray Mysterio, and Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai:
