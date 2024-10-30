wrestling / News
WWE News: The Undertaker Visits Performance Center, The Story of The Undertaker 1990-1992, Dusty Rhodes’ Hard Times Promo
October 30, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker visited the WWE Performance Center yesterday.
– WWE showcased the first chapter of career of The Undertaker from his Survivor Series 1990 to his rivalry with Hulk Hogan to his first WrestleMania match:
– WWE Vault showcased Dusty Rhodes’ famous “Hard Times” promo from Mid-Atlantic Wrestling in October 1985:
