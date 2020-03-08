wrestling / News
WWE News: The Usos & More Do Jumanji Challenge, FCW Alumni On Their Bad Ring Name Pitches
March 8, 2020
– A new episode of WWE Game Night has the Usos, Naomi and Tamina taking the Jumanji Challenge. You can see that video below:
– Here is a new clip from tonight’s A Future WWE: The FCW Story which features Big E., Bayley and more recalling their bad FCW ring name pitches:
