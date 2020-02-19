wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump is Now Online, Jack Gallagher Celebrates Birthday
February 19, 2020
– This week’s episode of WWE’s Youtube series The Bump, featuring Roman Reigns, Sheamus, and Fit Finlay is now online. You can watch this week’s WWE show below.
– WWE wished a happy birthday today to Jack Gallagher.
Happy birthday, @GentlemanJackG! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Nk2YA1Wvg6
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2020
