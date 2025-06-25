wrestling / News
– WWE ticket pre-sales have begun for Friday Night SmackDown on August 1 at The Prudential Center iN Newark, New Jersey, and also Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 18. The ticket pre-sale code is WWEVIP (h/t PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale is available at Ticketmaster.com.
There is another pre-sale as well for Monday Night Raw at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 4. The ticket pre-sale code for that event is WWEBK (h/t PWInsider), with tickets available HERE.
– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week are now available:
– WWE Vault showcased Jeff Hardy breaking out as a singles talent in 2002:
Jeff Hardy already boasted some impressive accolades by July 2002, but he wanted something more. He set his sights on The Undertaker, sparking a crazy summer for the rising star.
