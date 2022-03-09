WWE News: Ticket Pre-Sale for NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE Now Recaps Steve Austin and Kevin Owens Feud, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show

– The online ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. Fans can purchase tickets to the event for the online pre-sale using the code NXTLIVE at Ticketmaster.com (h/t PWInsider).

– WWE Now has recapped Kevin Owens’ anti-Texas remarks that drew out Steve Austin for an upcoming confrontation at WrestleMania 38:

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack of the Show this week: