WWE News: Trademarks For Garza Jr. and B-Team University Filed, Ratings For WWE’s Double Dare

– WWE filed for a couple of new trademarks last week, namely Garza Jr. and B-Team University. As PWInsider reports, the trademarks were filed on April 18th, with the B-Team University listing the following goods and services:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”.

– Monday night’s episode of Double Dare featuring New Day and the Bellas did a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 644,000 viewers. The episode ranked #43 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.