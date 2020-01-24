WWE News: Behind the Scenes for Travis Banks Match on NXT, Stock Drops 4.48 Percent Today, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Smackdown

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Travis Banks representing NXT UK against Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons. You can check out that video below. The match took place on the December 11 episode of NXT on the USA Network. Travis Banks will get a shot at the NXT Cruiserweight title this weekend at WWE Worlds Collide in a Fatal 4-Way match for the belt.

– WWE stock saw a drop of 4.48 percent today. The stock price closed at $59.66. The high was $62.53. The low was $58.59.

– WWE released a WWE Now preview with everything you need to know before tonight’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can check out that video below.