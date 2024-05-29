wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Comments on Shawn Michaels & Sexyy Red Clip, NXT Video Highlights

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sexyy Red WWE NXT 5-28-24 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, hip-hop star Sexyy Red Sexyy Red took to social media to comment on being at this week’s WWE NXT and sang Shawn Michaels’ theme song with him. Triple H later commented on the clip earlier today. He wrote, “Let’s all be glad he didn’t start twerking.”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT:








