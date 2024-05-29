wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Comments on Shawn Michaels & Sexyy Red Clip, NXT Video Highlights
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, hip-hop star Sexyy Red Sexyy Red took to social media to comment on being at this week’s WWE NXT and sang Shawn Michaels’ theme song with him. Triple H later commented on the clip earlier today. He wrote, “Let’s all be glad he didn’t start twerking.”
Let’s all be glad he didn’t start twerking. https://t.co/lu9M3MwK6M
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes