WWE News: Triple H Getting Two WWE Network Specials, WWE Android App Fixed, Details On New Episode of Ride Along

– There will be two specials devoted to Triple H and his 25th anniversary on the WWE Network this Friday. The first is a ‘Best of WWE’ compilation called 25 Years of Triple H: The Game Changing Matches, that debuts at 10 AM ET. The second arrives at 12 PM ET and is called Live to Win: A Conversation with Triple H and Lemmy.

– There will be a new episode of WWE Ride Along on Sunday at 10 AM ET with the Street Profits in one car and Mandy Rose & Otis in the other.

– WWE recently sent out a fix for the app on Android devices as there was an issue with video player orientation.