WWE News: Triple H Praises Ben Carter’s NXT UK Debut, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, Total Bellas Highlights

– During yesterday’s episode of NXT UK, Ben Carter made his debut as part of the Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar. He then used his time to challenge NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin to a match, which became the main event. Carter lost, but did get praise from Triple H.

He wrote: “A match that if you have not seen, you should go and watch on @WWENetwork immediately. #NXTUK continues to deliver and this main event was no different featuring a star-making performance from @bencarterbxb… #JustTheBeginning #WeAreNXTUK”

– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature Big E defending the Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews. Meanwhile, Smackdown tag team champions the Street Profits will defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

