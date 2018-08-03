wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus Gives Top Ten Sunday Night Heat Moments, SummerSlam 2000 in Sixty Seconds
August 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Trish Stratus posted to Twitter, celebrating the twenty-year anniversary of Sunday Night Heat with her top ten Heat moments. You can see the post below:
You guys, remember Sunday Night Heat?? Can u believe it premiered 20 years ago? Here’s some of my Heat moments, including the kick off for my rivalry with @REALLiSAMARiE + number 1 is super special! https://t.co/tsBJyF86BI
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) August 3, 2018
– WWE posted the following video looking at SummerSlam 2000 in sixty seconds: