Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Trish Stratus Gives Top Ten Sunday Night Heat Moments, SummerSlam 2000 in Sixty Seconds

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trish Stratus WWE Royal Rumble 2018

– Trish Stratus posted to Twitter, celebrating the twenty-year anniversary of Sunday Night Heat with her top ten Heat moments. You can see the post below:

– WWE posted the following video looking at SummerSlam 2000 in sixty seconds:

The FIRST-EVER #TLCMatch took place at #SummerSlam 2000!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

article topics :

Summerslam, Sunday Night Heat, Trish Stratus, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading