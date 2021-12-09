wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Comments On Passing of Blackjack Lanza, Jerry Lawler Re-Releasing Two Albums, Top 10 Superstars in Wigs
– As we previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza passed away at the age of 87 this week. In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon weighed on Lanza’s death.
He wrote: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten.”
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at superstars wearing wigs.
– Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler noted on Twitter that he has plans to re-release his two vinyl albums: Jerry Lawler Sings and Jerry Lawler and the Nunnery Brothers Band. The albums, which had ten and twelve tracks respectively, were released by Starburst Records in the 1970s.
There is a project underway to repress and re-release my two vinyl record albums from bygone days! Stay tuned!!!!#VinylIsBack pic.twitter.com/dJBjhOzXrL
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) December 8, 2021
