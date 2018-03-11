 

WWE News: WCW Thunder Being Added to Network Next Week, Bobby Roode Hypes Fastlane Match

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is reportedly adding WCW Thunder to the WWE Network next week. WWE Network News reports that the WCW Thursday night series is set to be added next Monday.

The company was planned to be added last year, but was put on hold due to the now-resolved legal issues with Buff Bagwell and Raven over WWE Network royalties.

– Bobby Roode posted the following to Twitter, promising that he is “ready” for his match against Randy Orton to defend his United States Championship:

