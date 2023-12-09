– While NXT Deadline is in Bridgeport, Connecticut tonight, WWE continues its Live Holiday Tour this weekend. Tonight’s live event is being held at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. The venue is advertising World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and The New Day for the event.

– Tomorrow, the WWE Holiday Tour heads to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Also scheduled to appear: LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, “Main Event” Jey Uso, The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa and many more!

As noted, Charlotte Flair appeared to get hurt during her match on yesterday’s SmackDown. So while she’s advertised, she might be forced to withdraw from the matchup. All cards are always subject to change.

– WWE released the following highlights from today’s SmackDown LowDown: