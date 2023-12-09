Charlotte Flair Possibly Injured On WWE Smackdown

Charlotte Flair looks to have been injured during her match on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, Flair faced Asuka in a singles match and appeared to have been hurt during the commercial break. When the show returned from break, Charlotte was on her back being checked on by Charles Robinson. She ended up losing the match due to a roll-up thanks to distraction from Bayley.

After the conclusion of the match, Flair was seen by fans in attendance being helped to the back. PWInsider reports that the injury came when, during the break, Flair was setting up for a move but slipped and was caught on the ropes, hitting her head and wrenching her knee.

The site reports that Flair was being checked out by WWE medical staff in the back, but no word on her condition yet.