WWE News: WWE TLC To Happen In December, Drew Mcintyre Set For Homecoming in Glasgow, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

– PWInsider reports that WWE will hold their TLC 2021 PPV on December 19. It is unknown what market the show will be in, but when WWE announced their schedule earlier this year, December 19 was the date of a Supershow in Des Moines, Iowa.

– Drew Mcintyre is in Glasgow, Scotland for WWE’s event today and it marks a homecoming for him. He had an open top bus tour and exchanged gifts with the Lord Provost of Glasgow.

The homecoming for @DMcIntyreWWE is underway as he took an open top bus tour through the city and exchanged gifts with the Lord Provost of Glasgow! pic.twitter.com/vrjdrqpDYF — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2021

The event happens at the SSE Hydro and includes the following:

* Street Profits vs. Chad Gable and Otis

* Happy Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews

* Glasgow Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

* Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features Nikki ASH, Rhea Ripley, Sheamus and Damian Priest.