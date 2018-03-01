 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Surprise Big E. On His Birthday, Nexus Reunion Set For CHIKARA King of Trios

March 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E.

– Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston posted a new video to Wood’s UpUpDownDown channel giving Big E. a surprise for his birthday. You can see the video below of the two finding “five”-related gifts for Big E., due to his predilection for using the number in NXT:

– CHIKARA’s 2018 King of Trios tournament will feature a Nexus reunion. Fred Rosser (Darren Young), Michael Tarver and PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) are teaming up as the Nexus Alliance in the tournament, which runs from August 31st through September 2nd. WWE announced the news on Thursday as you can see below:

article topics :

Big E., CHIKARA, CHIKARA King of Trios, The New Day, The Nexus, Jeremy Thomas

