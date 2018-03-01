WWE News: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Surprise Big E. On His Birthday, Nexus Reunion Set For CHIKARA King of Trios

– Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston posted a new video to Wood’s UpUpDownDown channel giving Big E. a surprise for his birthday. You can see the video below of the two finding “five”-related gifts for Big E., due to his predilection for using the number in NXT:

– CHIKARA’s 2018 King of Trios tournament will feature a Nexus reunion. Fred Rosser (Darren Young), Michael Tarver and PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) are teaming up as the Nexus Alliance in the tournament, which runs from August 31st through September 2nd. WWE announced the news on Thursday as you can see below: