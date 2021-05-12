WWE Nominated For Four Cablefax FAXIES Awards

WWE has been nominated in several categories for this year’s Cablefax FAXIES Awards. Cablefax has announced this year’s finalists for the awards that celebrate people, shows, and networks who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media and online content.

WWE has been named a finalist in the following categories:

* Overall Social Media Presence: WWE’s Social Media team

* Social Media Campaign: The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary

* Digital Team of the Year: WWE Advanced Media Group

* New Product or Launch: WWE ThunderDome

The awards will be given out during a digital ceremony on June 10 at 4 PM ET.