wrestling / News

WWE, NWA, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to Blackjack Lanza

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blackjack Lanza

Blackjack Lanza’s passing today has brought out reactions from the wrestling world with WWE, the NWA, Triple H, and more taking to social media to comment. As reported earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 87 as announced by Jim Ross. Vince McMahon quickly posted to Twitter to pay tribute to Lanza.

You can see a selection of social media reactions from wrestling stars and promotions below:

