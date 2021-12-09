WWE, NWA, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to Blackjack Lanza

Blackjack Lanza’s passing today has brought out reactions from the wrestling world with WWE, the NWA, Triple H, and more taking to social media to comment. As reported earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 87 as announced by Jim Ross. Vince McMahon quickly posted to Twitter to pay tribute to Lanza.

You can see a selection of social media reactions from wrestling stars and promotions below:

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza. Jack Lanza was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He loved and worked for WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/4wpq9E1Ypo — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021

The NWA is saddened to learn about the passing of legendary performer John 'Blackjack' Lanza. Our thoughts go to the friends and family of one of the greats. #NWAFam pic.twitter.com/GLwUUdtcbp — NWA (@nwa) December 8, 2021

Certain talent will seek certain agents for advice, but EVERYONE sought out Lanza’s. The sweetest man but incredibly tough & 100% dedicated to making us better. Jack often didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear, but ALWAYS told you what you needed. I’ll miss you dearly my friend https://t.co/rSZwcvXCOa — Triple H (@TripleH) December 8, 2021

Wow, just heard of the passing of Jack Lanza.

Total man through and through!!

Worked with Jack a lot in WWE, but, 1st worked with Jack in the brief time the Birds were in the AWA.

Enjoyed working with Jack in both places.

He was one of the few that understood the Birds!!!

RIP!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) December 8, 2021

I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of Jack “Blackjack” Lanza. Jack was a great Pro in his time, top rate producer, kind, incredibly knowledgeable,helpful and wise in his advise to me for many years. My deepest condolences to his family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 8, 2021

BLACKJACK LANZA BUBBA YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST BUBBA. I MISS YOU FOREVER pic.twitter.com/i3JTvRkbRK — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 8, 2021

Jack Lanza was the lead road agent when my brother & I first started full time with @WWE. Jack treated us great & taught us so much about working & surviving on the road. Saddened to hear about Jack’s passing. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 8, 2021

Very sad news, BJ Lanza was a great man to share the ring with, but even better man to work with backstage and be road brothers with for so many years. RipJack # awowachipisalcho https://t.co/IXpHjpFHgT — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) December 8, 2021

Brother Jack, always told me when he was champ that Lanza was his favorite opponent. Blackjack would just laugh when we would tell someone that story https://t.co/JNc0G24baV — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) December 8, 2021

Oh man, this sucks. I have a couple really funny Lanza stories, as I’m sure anyone who knew him does. I enjoyed working and learning from Jack. He wasn’t always pleasant in his delivery 🤣 🤣 but I damn sure appreciated his honesty. #RIPJackLanza https://t.co/oHlI2ZA4XU — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 8, 2021