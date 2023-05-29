WWE NXT Alumni Kavita Devi To Be Subject of New Biopic

Former NXT star Kavita Devi is set to have a biopic made about her. According to The Times of India, producer Pretty Aggarwal has acquired the rights to a film about Devi, who was part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic and signed with WWE in October of 2017 as one of the company’s first female Indian talents.

Aggarwal said that he plans to made the film on a “grand scale” and told the outlet about Devi, “Her whole life has been very inspiring. In every stage of her life she showed a lot of courage to fight all the odds and proved her ability to win. WWE has always been considered as a male bastion. Later, many women from around the world started taking interest in it and professionally started participating in it, but still there was no female representation from India. Kavita proved her mettle and showed that Indian women are no less. She jumped into the WWE ring with all her might. Notably, after marriage she wanted to quit playing, but with her husband’s support she continued playing post her marriage and brought many laurels to India.”

Devi trained under The Great Khali and last wrestled in July of 2019, after which she was sidelined with an ACL injury. She was reportedly released in May of 2021, though she disputed those reports and said that she had been “working together on a new arrangement that allows me to be home, but still part of the WWE Universe.” At the time she had been at home with her husband, who was recovering from COVID which is why she was not part of the WWE Superstar Spectacle show produced for India in early 2021.

According to the report, the film will showcase how Devi’s older brother Sanjay Dalal has been a support system and helped her career. Producer Zeeshan Ahmad said that writing for the film is already in progress and that once the script is complete, they will begin casting and determine the filming start date.