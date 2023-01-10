– WWE NXT presents the New Year’s Evil 2023 special later tonight. Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Title against Grayson Waller. Also, 20 women will compete for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil will be broadcast live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller

* 200-Woman NXT Women’s Championship Contender’s #1 Battle Royal

* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Gauntlet Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Three Other Teams (If Pretty Deadly wins, New Day have promised them an NXT Tag Team Championship shot.)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

* The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s New Year’s Evil special. You can check out that promo clip below: