wrestling / News

WWE NXT Rating Even For New Year’s Evil, Audience Up

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breakker WWE NXT New Year's Evil

The rating for this week’s New Year’s Evil-themed episode of WWE NXT held steady in the ratings, while overall viewership was up. Tuesday’s episode drew a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 685,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, steady with and up 3.5% from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and 662,000 viewers.

The demo rating is (along with last week) the highest number for the show since Halloween Havoc drew a 0.18 demo rating, and the audience was also the best since that special’s 746,000 viewers.

NXT New Year's Evil, Jeremy Thomas

