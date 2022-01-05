WWE NXT Rating Even For New Year’s Evil, Audience Up

The rating for this week’s New Year’s Evil-themed episode of WWE NXT held steady in the ratings, while overall viewership was up. Tuesday’s episode drew a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 685,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, steady with and up 3.5% from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and 662,000 viewers.

The demo rating is (along with last week) the highest number for the show since Halloween Havoc drew a 0.18 demo rating, and the audience was also the best since that special’s 746,000 viewers.