WWE Announces NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Arianna Grace to Debut
April 26, 2022
WWE has announced the first NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, with the newly-dubbed Arianna Grace set to debut. It was announced on tonight’s WWE NXT that the women’s Breakout Tournament will kick off in two weeks with Grace — aka Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli — set to debut in the tournament. A vignette was shown for Grace on tonight’s show.
The NXT Breakout Tournament took place in 2019 and 2021 for men, with Jordan Myles and Carmelo Hayes winning, respectively.
.@AriannaGraceWwe is prepared to throw caution to the wind in the #WWENXT Women's Breakout Tournament! pic.twitter.com/q17JQsxMhz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2022
A BIG couple of weeks coming up on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/QxoVDxfMi8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2022
