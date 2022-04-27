WWE Announces NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Arianna Grace to Debut

WWE has announced the first NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, with the newly-dubbed Arianna Grace set to debut. It was announced on tonight’s WWE NXT that the women’s Breakout Tournament will kick off in two weeks with Grace — aka Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli — set to debut in the tournament. A vignette was shown for Grace on tonight’s show.

The NXT Breakout Tournament took place in 2019 and 2021 for men, with Jordan Myles and Carmelo Hayes winning, respectively.

.@AriannaGraceWwe is prepared to throw caution to the wind in the #WWENXT Women's Breakout Tournament! pic.twitter.com/q17JQsxMhz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2022