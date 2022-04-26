Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey yo, NXT peeps! It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, ever-present, and tonight we have an…episode of NXT. Yep, that’s pretty much what it is. NXT is building toward Spring Breakin’ next week, though the announced card for tonight is somewhat light on big matches. We’ll see Lash Legend battle Nikita Lyons while Solo Sikoa takes on Trick Williams. Finally, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley will take on Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez in six-person mixed tag team action. Beyond that, we’re likely to see more to build up Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes vs. Solo vs. Carmelo Hayes, and I imagine there will be more with Natalya against Cora Jade and/or the rest of the women’s roster. Here’s hoping for an entertaining show.

Meanwhile, I’ve had a full week of movie-watching here at Thomas Central. The past week kicked off with a rewatch of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which remains a delight almost 35 years after its release. I also knocked off the 2007 New French Extremity horror film Inside off my bucket list at last and man, is that a visceral watch (in a good way). I watched a couple decent documentaries in Netflix’s White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch and Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney+, and enjoyed the Amazon romcom I Want You Back starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

On the downside were Shudder’s They Live in The Grey, which doesn’t know the difference between “slow burn horror” and “horror that needs a tighter editor,” and 2011’s Detention which I rewatched to give a second chance and liked even less than the first time I saw it nine years ago. And finally, Naomi Watts’ latest film Infinite Storm was a perfectly acceptable “man vs. nature” survival drama, which is not a genre I adore. Watch that one for Watts’ performance and some great cinematography, but that’s about it.

On the series side, I’ve been keeping up on Moon Knight which I’m very much digging and watched Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, which was good but didn’t have the same punch as the Ted Bundy one.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start with Nikita Lyons WALKING backstage. Her match with Lash Legend appears to be up first.

Nikita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

They start brawling right at the gate. Lyons ducks a pump kick and lays in some kicks, followed by a roundhouse. She somersaults under Lash and gets kicked down, then they run the ropes awkwardly which turns into a Thesz press and mounted punches by Lyons until Lash gets to the ropes and the ref calls for the break — but Lash grabs Lyons and shoves her through the ropes to the floor head-first!

Lyons goes to get in the ring but is knocked back down to the floor, and Lash follows to talk some trash. Lyons sent fully into the ring steps and Lash rolls partially in, grabs Lyons’ hair but Lyons pulls Lash into the corner. Lash takes Nikita down and lays in mounted punches, then knees her in the side. The crowd chants “You suck” and Lyons rolls Lash up (Lash audibly says “Oh shit!”) for two. Lash knocks Lyons into the turnbuckle and picks her up for a sloppy sidewalk slam, cover for two.

Lash now wrenching on Lyons’ neck and knees her in the shoulder. Lyons gets to her feet and judo tosses Lash. Legend goes for a kick but Lyons catches it. Lash with a knee but Lyons fights back with shots and then hits a big suplex. German suplex by Nikita and a shot to the head. Splash in the corner, haymakers follow and Lyons goes up top for more punches but Lash grabs her and Lyons turns it into a rana. Spinning roundhouse to the chest of Lash for a pin.

Winner: Nikita Lyons (5:08)

Rating: *

Thoughts: That was, in the words of Good ol’ JR, Bowling Show God-Damned Ugly.

After the match, Natalya rushes down and attacks Lyons! Lash holds NIkita as Natalya beats on her — and Cora Jade comes in with her skateboard! SHe takes out Lash and turns around to see Natalya. She swings with her skateboard, Natalya ducks and goes for a figure four but Lyons with a kick to Nattie for the save.

* Backstage, Tony D’Angelo talks about how he was going to face Xyon Quinn but he has a hangnail or stomachache, whatever. Now he’s facing the Silver Tongued Von Wagner, who will sleep with the fishes.

* Roderick Strong tells Diamond Mine that they have to be realistic: they’ve been struggling and that is not acceptable. He won’t let them fall apart like his own stable. He says the Creeds are acting like they’re on the top of the mountain. Brutus says they weren’t pinned at Stand & Deliver and got screwed in the Gauntlet Match, but he won’t hear any excuses. He says they have a match next week against a team that are no strangers to NXT, and introduces the Viking Raiders who have a match tonight as well.

* We get a quick recap of last week’s closing angle with Barrett saying that Bron won’t discuss his status tonight. Joe Gacy will give an update on their match later tonight.

Von Wagner vs. Tony D’Angelo

Tony and Von circle and lock up, Von gets the first one-up with a shove. Second lockup, Von shoves Tony into the corner. They go to lock up once more and Tony dodges, shoves Wagner, then slaps him in the face. He ducks again and hits a waistlock, which Wagner breaks. Lockup again, Wagner with a waistlock and takedown but he backs off.

D’Angelo goes for the leg and Wagner fights him off, battering him down and then getting him in the corner for shoulderlifts. D’Angelo sent off the ropes into a back elbow. Tony launches into punches but gets stopped with a kneelift and then an axehandle to the back. Irish whip, Tony ducks a clothesline and goes for a suplex, but Von blocks it and gets D’Angelo in the ropes to work the neck over. He grabs Tony and sends him into the ropes, D’Angelo ducks and hits a drop-toe hold into the ropes and sends him to the outside. Wagner is pissed and runs back in but gets clotheslined to the outside again. Wagner pulls Tony out of the ring and picks him up, slamming him on the apron as we go to PIP break.

Wagner still in control as we come back from break and he hits a spinebuster for two. Fireman’s carry, D’Angelo elbows out and hits an overhead belly-to-belly off the ropes. Tony ducks a short-arm clothesline, side belly-to-belly. Both men slow to get up, Wagner with a shot returned by Tony and they’re trading blows. D’Angelo off the ropes with a nice takedown, he trabs the head and gets shots to the midsection before a suplex. D’Angelo off the ropes and gets leveled with a clothesline by Von, fireman’s carry but Tony counters out, shot to the head and Von sends Tony over the ropes– but falls to the floor! Legado distract the ref and Tony’s henchmen stop them, and Santos hits Tony with a crowbar!

D’Angelo gets back into the ring at nine despite Stone telling him not to, Wagner levels him and gets the pin.

Winner: Von Wagner (10:43)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: I mean, Von needed this win and the interference was going to be obvious, so the ending makes sense. Wagner is still sloppy in the ring but this was better than he has been.

* Backstage, Indi and Persia talk up Roxanne Perez when Toxic Attraction come up and say it smells like trash. Jacy says she only won because Wendy distracted her, and Roxanne says a win is a win. She doesn’t mind proving it wasn’t a fluke by challenging Mandy tonight. Mandy says she’s going to teach Perez the difference betwene a champion and someone who dreams of being a champion.

* We get a vignette for Nathan Frazer, who is debuting next.