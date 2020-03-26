WWE Officially Announces Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Gargano Comments

– WWE has officially announced that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have their last match in NXT in two weeks on April 8. It will be an empty arena and if they fight again after this, they will both be gone from NXT. The announcement reads:

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano set for one last match on April 8 edition of NXT

Though Triple H felt that the final showdown between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano deserved to take place on the biggest stage possible, the two best friends-turned-bitter rivals both agreed that all they needed to settle their score was a ring. So, Triple H is giving them what they want.

On the April 8 edition of NXT on USA Network, Triple H will give them an empty building with a ring inside and a referee. Two men will enter, and one will stand tall, determining who is the true heart and soul of NXT. But The Game made one thing clear: This is it. If they engage again following this battle, they will both be gone from NXT.

Who will be victorious in the final chapter of NXT’s most personal rivalry? Find out in two weeks on the April 8 edition of NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Gargano reacted to the news on Twitter. He wrote: “It was supposed to end last year but fate stepped in. It was going to end this year but fate has stepped in yet again. In 2 weeks I take it out of fate’s hands. No grand stage, no smoke and mirrors.. It started with just the two of us and it ends with just the two of us.”