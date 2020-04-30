WWE Opposing Trademarks Filed by The Revolt

– PWInsider reports that WWE has begun the process of attempting to oppose some trademarks that were recently filed by former WWE Superstars, The Revival, who recently revealed the team’s new name as The Revolt. Previously, Cash Wheeler and Dax Dax Harwood (formerly Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) filed for the following trademarks while still under contract with WWE:

* “NO FLIPS, JUST FISTS”

* “SAY YEAH”

* “#FTRKO”

As of today (April 30), WWE requested a 90-day extension to oppose the above trademarks. WWE will now have until August 26 to file an opposition for the trademarks or file for another extension. As noted, the former tag team champions were granted their releases from the promotion earlier this month. It was reported that the wrestlers do not have a no-compete clause in their old contracts and are free to work wherever they want now. Later on, the team revealed their new tag team name, The Revolt.

As previously reported, the letters “FTR” made an appearance on this week’s episode of Being The Elite, when the Young Bucks saw “FTR” written in the sky.