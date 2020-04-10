WWE Grants The Revival Their Immediate Release

After a long period of speculation about their status, the Revival have parted ways with WWE. WWE announced on Friday morning that the duo have been granted releases:

Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

The releases bring to an end a year-plus long saga regarding the team’s WWE status. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder reportedly asked for their releases back in January of 2019 over frustration regarding the company’s treatment of the tag team division. The team is reported to have turned down contracts last April that would feature major pay raises to the tune of a total $500,000 per year for five years.

Soon after that report, the team won the Raw Tag Team Championships for a brief run. 2020 saw the return of reports regarding their contract statuses and impending releases, which finally came to fruition today.

It can be assumed (though not confirmed) that the two will have a no-compete clause, meaning we probably won’t see them in AEW (where it’s speculated they may well end up) or other promotions anytime soon.