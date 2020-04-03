WWE Partners With DAZN to Bring Raw & Smackdown to Germany

WWE is teaming up with streaming service DAZN for a new deal to bring content including Raw and Smackdown to Germany. WWE announced on Friday that they’re partnering with DAZN, the home to most major sports leagues in Germany, for a new multi-year agreement that brings the wrestling company’s content into the country.

You can see the full announcement below:

WWE AND DAZN ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP IN GERMANY

MUNICH, Germany and STAMFORD, Conn. April 3, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and DAZN, the leading global sports streaming service, today announced a new multi-year agreement that will make WWE’s weekly flagship programming available live and on demand with original U.S. commentary on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Beginning this week, DAZN will air Raw and SmackDown exclusively live 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism. WWE fans can also enjoy Raw and SmackDown via video-on-demand on DAZN along with a two-hour version of Raw, one-hour version of Raw, one-hour version of SmackDown and WWE’s two popular weekly recap series Bottom Line and Afterburn.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on a new chapter for WWE in Germany as we bring our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly sports entertainment to DAZN’s robust portfolio of premium sports content,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager.

“We are expanding our portfolio to add an absolutely premium sports entertainment brand that delights many fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We are very pleased to make WWE’s two biggest weekly shows available to all fans live and on demand,” said Thomas de Buhr, Executive Vice President, DAZN DACH.

In Germany, DAZN is home to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, LaLiga, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, among others.

Beginning with the first-ever two night WrestleMania this Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, WWE’s monthly pay-per-view events will be available in Germany exclusively on WWE Network while ProSieben MAXX will continue to serve as WWE’s exclusive free-to-air TV partner in the region.