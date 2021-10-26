WWE Partners With Microgaming for WWE Legends Slot Game

– WWE, Micograming, and All41 Stutdiso have announced a partnership for the WWE slot game called WWE Legends: Link&Win. The game showcases such WWE Hall of Famers as Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero, and Booker T and features the Link&Win and HyperSpins mechanics. Here’s the full announcement and a preview video of the new game:

Microgaming enters the ring with WWE® Legends: Link&Win™

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming, All41 Studios and WWE today announced a partnership that will showcase WWE icons in WWE Legends: Link&Win™.

Bringing together WWE’s immense global brand with classic slot features, this action-packed game combines WWE Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Eddie Guererro and Booker T with the popular Link&Win™ and HyperSpins™ mechanics.

In the Link&Win™ arena, players will have the opportunity to bring home the Champion Jackpot, claiming a colossal 5,000x their bet when all 15 symbol positions are filled.

Three mighty scatter symbols landing anywhere on the reels in the base game will award five free spins, where the three middle reels merge into one larger-than-life symbol for epic win potential. Furthermore, three more scatters landing during the feature will extend the action with another three free spins.

HyperSpins™ will also allow players to re-spin any reel individually at a cost for another chance at completing a winning combination, as well as the potential to trigger the free spins or Link&Win™ features sooner.

WWE Legends: Link&Win™ is available now exclusively to operators on the Microgaming platform.