WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at 2021’s Title Changes, This Week’s What’s NeXT

December 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E. WWE Raw 9-13-21

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking back at the title changes that took place on Raw and Smackdown. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

”Look back at the new champions crowned on Raw and SmackDown this year, including Big E, Bobby Lashley and more.”

– The latest episode of What’s NeXT takes a look at the best moments from the show in 2021:

