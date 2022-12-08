wrestling / News
WWE Posts Job Opening For New Live Events Writer’s Assistant
WWE is on the search for a new writer’s assistant, posting a job opening online. The company posted the opening on Wednesday, and you can see it here.
The full listing reads:
Writer’s Assistant, Live Events
The Writer’s Assistant will support the Live Events team in all aspects of the writing and event planning process.
Key Responsibilities:
At all times, pay close attention to detail
Take detailed and accurate meeting notes
Listen, follow directions, and execute said directions in a timely manner
Take and Distribute notes in Live Event Creative Pitch Meetings to make Post-Meeting Updates
Help create skeleton drafts of shows
Watch RAW, SmackDown and Premium Live Events – Distribute a Show Update to Distribution List
Take Initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with SVP of Live Events
Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying, and printing documents
Anticipate the needs of the department and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning
Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/needed
Qualifications:
2 years of Administrative/TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred not required
Strong WWE product knowledge
Strong note taking skills
Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)
Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure
Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling every week
Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive
Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed
Willing and able to travel for business extensively on a regular basis (approximately 70% to 100%)
Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there
Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills
BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary
