WWE Posts Job Opening For New Live Events Writer’s Assistant

WWE is on the search for a new writer’s assistant, posting a job opening online. The company posted the opening on Wednesday, and you can see it here.

The full listing reads:

Writer’s Assistant, Live Events

The Writer’s Assistant will support the Live Events team in all aspects of the writing and event planning process.

Key Responsibilities:

At all times, pay close attention to detail

Take detailed and accurate meeting notes

Listen, follow directions, and execute said directions in a timely manner

Take and Distribute notes in Live Event Creative Pitch Meetings to make Post-Meeting Updates

Help create skeleton drafts of shows

Watch RAW, SmackDown and Premium Live Events – Distribute a Show Update to Distribution List

Take Initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with SVP of Live Events

Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying, and printing documents

Anticipate the needs of the department and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning

Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/needed

Qualifications:

2 years of Administrative/TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred not required

Strong WWE product knowledge

Strong note taking skills

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)

Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure

Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling every week

Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive

Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed

Willing and able to travel for business extensively on a regular basis (approximately 70% to 100%)

Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there

Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills

BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary