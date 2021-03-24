WWE Pre-Films ThunderDome Fan Reactions For WWE Hall of Fame

WWE looks to have fans in the ThunderDome for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, by virtue of pre-recorded responses. Fans who were in the ThunderDome the last couple of Raw shows have revealed that WWE was asking them for specific reactions to be recorded for the Hall of Fame including laughing cheering, polite applause, clapping, and “serious or intellectual listening.”

You can see a selection of posts below, including one in which the ThunderDome host delightfully said that to get in the mood for laughing, the ThunderDome should “Think about The Miz’s last match.”

WWE is taping the Hall of Fame over two nights on March 30th and April 1st, before it airs on April 6th on Peacock and the WWE Network. The following are currently set to be inducted during this year’s ceremony:

Class of 2020: The nWo, JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, The Bella Twins

Class of 2021: Kane, Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Molly Holly

Last night in the #WWEThunderDome they made us record reactions for the WWE Hall Of Fame, they recording us laughing, crazy cheering, formal or polite applause and serious or intellectual listening — Seba Diaz Veliz (@sebaadiazv) March 23, 2021

WWE filmed reactions for Hall of Fame before Main Event Tonight. Reactions were Laughing, Clapping, and Listening. (Also shoutout to the Thunderdome guy for getting people to laugh. He said, “Think about Miz’s last match.) #WWERaw #WWEHOF — Hugh Kantseeme ❼ #CesaroMania Yeah Yeah Yeah (@gamecenarblx) March 23, 2021