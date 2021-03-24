wrestling / News

WWE Pre-Films ThunderDome Fan Reactions For WWE Hall of Fame

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hall of Fame 2021

WWE looks to have fans in the ThunderDome for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, by virtue of pre-recorded responses. Fans who were in the ThunderDome the last couple of Raw shows have revealed that WWE was asking them for specific reactions to be recorded for the Hall of Fame including laughing cheering, polite applause, clapping, and “serious or intellectual listening.”

You can see a selection of posts below, including one in which the ThunderDome host delightfully said that to get in the mood for laughing, the ThunderDome should “Think about The Miz’s last match.”

WWE is taping the Hall of Fame over two nights on March 30th and April 1st, before it airs on April 6th on Peacock and the WWE Network. The following are currently set to be inducted during this year’s ceremony:

Class of 2020: The nWo, JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, The Bella Twins
Class of 2021: Kane, Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Molly Holly

