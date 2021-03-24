wrestling / News
WWE Pre-Films ThunderDome Fan Reactions For WWE Hall of Fame
WWE looks to have fans in the ThunderDome for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, by virtue of pre-recorded responses. Fans who were in the ThunderDome the last couple of Raw shows have revealed that WWE was asking them for specific reactions to be recorded for the Hall of Fame including laughing cheering, polite applause, clapping, and “serious or intellectual listening.”
You can see a selection of posts below, including one in which the ThunderDome host delightfully said that to get in the mood for laughing, the ThunderDome should “Think about The Miz’s last match.”
WWE is taping the Hall of Fame over two nights on March 30th and April 1st, before it airs on April 6th on Peacock and the WWE Network. The following are currently set to be inducted during this year’s ceremony:
Class of 2020: The nWo, JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, The Bella Twins
Class of 2021: Kane, Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Molly Holly
TAPING FOOTAGE AS WE SPEAK! #WWEThunderdome #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KVxCf0sHNj
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) March 22, 2021
Last night in the #WWEThunderDome they made us record reactions for the WWE Hall Of Fame, they recording us laughing, crazy cheering, formal or polite applause and serious or intellectual listening
— Seba Diaz Veliz (@sebaadiazv) March 23, 2021
WWE filmed reactions for Hall of Fame before Main Event Tonight. Reactions were Laughing, Clapping, and Listening. (Also shoutout to the Thunderdome guy for getting people to laugh. He said, “Think about Miz’s last match.) #WWERaw #WWEHOF
— Hugh Kantseeme ❼ #CesaroMania Yeah Yeah Yeah (@gamecenarblx) March 23, 2021
I can confirm this 100%. They also did it last week too. I have the audio of what the host said for both of these times. They're only doing this before RAW. #WWEThunderdome #WWEHOF
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) March 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over
- Arn Anderson On Backstage Atmosphere At Last WCW Nitro, What Shane McMahon Told Him, Ric Flair vs. Sting In Main Event