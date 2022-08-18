wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Charlotte Flair’s Broken Skull Sessions, Full Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai NXT Match

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Broken Skull Sessions Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new preview clip for the latest Broken Skull Sessions featuring Charlotte Flair. You can see the video below, ahead of the episode’s debut tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network:

– WWE posted the full October 9th, 2019 match from NXT featuring Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Charlotte Flair, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading