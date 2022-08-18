wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Charlotte Flair’s Broken Skull Sessions, Full Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai NXT Match
– WWE has posted a new preview clip for the latest Broken Skull Sessions featuring Charlotte Flair. You can see the video below, ahead of the episode’s debut tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network:
– WWE posted the full October 9th, 2019 match from NXT featuring Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai:
