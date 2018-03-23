WWE News: Preview of Matt Hardy’s Next Move After Ultimate Deletion, Latest This Week in WWE Video

– WWE has released a new teaser previewing Matt Hardy’s next move after defeating Bray Wyatt in Ultimate Deletion. The preview reads:

We all saw it, but whether we understand it is another issue entirely. This past Monday’s Raw played host to The Ultimate Deletion at The Hardy Compound, where “Woken” Matt Hardy ended his Great War with Bray Wyatt by defeating him in combat and throwing the dazed Eater of Worlds into the mystical Lake of Reincarnation. Wyatt hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Now that The Woken One’s rival has been vanquished, what is Hardy’s path to WrestleMania?

