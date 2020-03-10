WWE Proxy Statement Reveals 2020 Salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon

– As noted earlier, WWE issued a proxy statement to shareholders ahead of the annual shareholders meeting that’s scheduled for early next month. The statement featured a new, official corporate title for Triple H. Additionally, the proxy statement listed the salaries for the top executives in the company, including Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and more (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Here’s a list of some of the notable executive salaries from the statement:

* Vince McMahon (Chairman & CEO) – $1.4 million for 2018 – 2020; By comparison, it was 1,388,462 in 2017.

* Triple H/Paul Levesque – $730,000 for 2020; By comparison, it was $710,000 in 2019 and $684,125 in 2018.

* Stephanie McMahon – $730,000 in 2020; By comparison, it was $710,000 in 2019 and $684,125 in 2018.

* Former Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were both paid a salary of $925,211 each in 2019.

Additionally, the statement lists their 2017-2019 total payouts along with their stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation, and other compensation. Here is their total listed payouts for 2019:

* Vince McMahon – $3,503,703 total for 2019. By comparison, his total compensation was $5,658,238 in 2018, which went up from his total compensation of $3,087,537 in 2017.

* Triple H – His total compensation came out to $3,328,092 in 2019. By comparison, it was $5,031,459 in 2018 and $3,223,716 in 2017.

* Stephanie McMahon – Her total compensation for 2019 was $2,027,248.

* Also, Triple H’s on-air performance role came out to $2,016,977 for 2019. By comparison, it went down from his on-air payout of $3,069,667 for 2018 and $1,493,640 in 2017. Stephanie’s payout as an on-air performer in 2019 came out to 716,133.