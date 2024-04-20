WWE News: New QR Code Appears On Smackdown, Street Profits Earn WWE Tag Team Title Shot

– A new glitch and QR code lead to a cryptic message on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw a QR Code during Triple H’s entrance to introduce the new WWE Tag Team Championships. As Fightful notes, scanning on the QR Code led to an image of a black figure in front of a sky image, and zooming in revealed the message, “I’m nobody.”

– The Street Profits won a four-way tag team match to earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships on the show. The team defeated New Catch Republic, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, and the Authors of Pain to earn the shot at A-Town Down Under. No word as of yet on when that match will take place.