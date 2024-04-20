wrestling / News
WWE News: New QR Code Appears On Smackdown, Street Profits Earn WWE Tag Team Title Shot
– A new glitch and QR code lead to a cryptic message on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw a QR Code during Triple H’s entrance to introduce the new WWE Tag Team Championships. As Fightful notes, scanning on the QR Code led to an image of a black figure in front of a sky image, and zooming in revealed the message, “I’m nobody.”
🤔…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TgP4KbOES3
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 20, 2024
– The Street Profits won a four-way tag team match to earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships on the show. The team defeated New Catch Republic, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, and the Authors of Pain to earn the shot at A-Town Down Under. No word as of yet on when that match will take place.
THIS IS AWESOME! 👏👏👏
Which team will earn their shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0kI72hEjBA
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Tony Khan Weighs In On Warning From Oklahoma Athletic Commission Over Nyla Rose Match
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy