WWE Raw Live Event Results 11.03.18: Rollins vs. Corbin Main Events

WWE Raw Live Event Results 11.03.18 (Madrid, Spain): Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin Main Events

Credit Sebastian, Solowrestling.com and Pwinsider.com

WiZnik Center with around 6-7000 people

– Finn Balor beat Bobby Lashley via rollup

– Elias appeared and try to sing but The Riott Squad and Alexa Bliss come out. Alexa Bliss & The Riott Squad sing with Elias but Elias says that they sing wrong. Alexa Bliss says that Elias and Madrid’s people sucks, not like Barcelona’s people. Dana Booke, Nia Jax, Bayley and Sasha Banks come out, leading to….

– Dana Booke, Nia Jax, Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and The Riott Squad when Nia Jax pin Ruby Riott after Samoan Drop.

– The B-Team beat The Revival via pinfall after Dallas & Axel executes the Belly-to-back suplex/Neckbreaker combination.

– Braun Strowman beat Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a 2 on 1 match. Strowman wins by pinfall after Running Powerslam over Dolph Ziggler.

– The Authors of Pain and Jinder Mahal beat Apollo Crews, Rhyno and Heath Slater when AOP hit the Last Chapter on Rhyno.

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey beat Nikki Bella by submission via armbar.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin in the main event. There are a ton of run-ins including Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy and finally Braun Strowman come out. Strowman cleans house. Rollins celebrates.