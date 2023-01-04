– Showbuzz Daily has the Monday television numbers for this week’s edition of WWE Raw. Obviously, numbers were up as Raw returned to its standard live format following last week’s Best of 2022 special.

Last night’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.705 million viewers. Last week’s best-of-the-year special drew 1.075 million viewers. For comparison, the last live edition of Raw two weeks ago drew 1.705 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Raw drew a 0.41 rating. Last week’s Best of 2022 special drew a 0.27 rating. Meanwhile, the show two weeks ago aired a 0.43 rating, so the number was down compared to the last regular edition of Raw. Here are the hourly breakdowns:

Hour 1: 1.832 million viewers, 0.46 rating

Hour 2: 1.597 million viewers, 0.42 rating

Hour 3: 1.387 million viewers, 0.36 rating

The three hours of Raw took up the No. 11-13 slots on the Cable Top 150 rankings for Monday due to the heavy NFL and college football coverage on ESPN and ESPN 2. The NFL game on ESPN topped the ratings for Monday night with a 2.56 rating in the key demo. The Rose Bowl that aired on ESPN earlier in the day topped the audience for cable programming on Monday with 10.187 million viewers.