WWE Raw Rating, Audience Up From Previous Week

WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience jump from the first episode of the year. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.50 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.693 million viewers. Those numbers are up 22% and 5.5% from the previous week’s 0.41 demo rating and 1.605 million viewers.

Monday’s show had the best demo rating in three months, since the October 17th episode also drew a 0.50. The total audience was the best in three weeks, since the December 19th episode brought in 1.705 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.455 demo rating and 1.649 million viewers over the first two weeks of 2023, compared to a 0.42 demo rating and 1.674 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.