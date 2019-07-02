WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Hit Six-Week Highs For First Show Under Paul Heyman

– The rating and viewership for the first Raw of the Paul Heyman era got a nice little bounce, hitting six-week highs. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.79 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.496 million viewers, up 8% and 10% from last week’s 0.73 demo rating and 2.276 million. Both metrics were the best for the show since the May 21st episode had a 0.88 demo rating and 2.521 million viewers. That was the episode just before Memorial Day, which saw a hefty drop that Raw had not fully recovered from before now.

Last night’s show was the first show under Paul Heyman as Executive Director, which WWE announced last week and then promoted.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, topping Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (0.69 demo rating, 1.505 million viewers) for the top spot. The hourly numbers were:

* 8 PM: 0.76 demo rating (2.468 million viewers)

* 9 PM: 0.82 demo rating (2.676 million viewers)

* 10 PM: 0.78 demo rating (2.345 million viewers)